City of Lynnwood releases draft Housing Action Plan; comment deadlline March 12

The City of Lynnwood has issued its draft Housing Action Plan for review and public comment

The Housing Action Plan will form Lynnwood’s five-year goals and strategies to promote housing options that are safe and affordable for all community members.

The plan was created by evaluating the city’s ongoing efforts, analyzing Lynnwood’s current and future housing needs, and collaborating with the community.According to the city, it is the result of hundreds of conversations, survey responses and other methods of community feedback.

The plan has four goals:

Produce housing that meets the needs of the community. Preserve existing housing that is affordable and safe so that people can stay in Lynnwood. Partner with housing educators, providers, and other groups to find equitable housing solutions and remove systemic barriers. Prepare for continued growth and increase thfe quality of life in Lynnwood.

Public comments can be submitted through March 12 in the following ways:

On the project website comment form;

Through email (planning@lynnwoodwa.gov); or

Via mail (20816 44th Ave. W., Suite 230, Lynnwood WA 98036).

For more information or to receive project updates visit the project website or contact Kristen Holdsworth at 425-670-5409 or planning@lynnwoodwa.gov.