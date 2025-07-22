City of Lynnwood releases results of 2025 Lynnwood community survey

The City of Lynnwood released results of a new community survey at the July 21 Lynnwood City Council meeting.

The National Community Survey survey tracks how residents feel about a city’s livability. Jason Neumeyer, director of survey research of Polco, shared City of Lynnwood results and the link to the entire survey.

Key positive findings:

Residents value government performance, with notable improvements over time.

A high sense of safety defines Lynnwood, yet residents still identify room for improvement.

Lynnwood’s economy shows strengths, but affordability remains a concern.

Residents express strong satisfaction with utility infrastructure.

Mobility is a community strength in Lynnwood.

The survey tracks opinions of ten central facets of a community:

Economy

Mobility

Community Design

Utilities

Safety

Natural Environment

Parks and Recreation

Health and Wellness

Education, Arts, and Culture

Inclusivity and Engagement

Of the 123 survey items for which residents provided evaluative ratings, 5 received ratings higher than the national benchmark, 89 received similar ratings, and 29 received lower ratings.

The City of Lynnwood’s lowest performing areas as rated by a random sampling of residents.

When compared to results from Lynnwood’s NCS results from 2018, in 2025, 27 received ratings that were statistically significantly higher than the previous survey iteration, 62 received similar ratings, and 11 received lower ratings.

Ratings are considered similar if they are within 10 points of the national average, and higher or lower if they are more than 10 points different from the average.

The Survey

This is the sixth time the NCS Survey has been conducted by the City of Lynnwood, beginning in 2002. The 2025 survey was conducted from March 20 to May 1 in two phases. A total of 3,000 randomly selected residential addresses were invited to participate, yielding 323 responses, or 11%.

“The relationship between the City and our community members is only successful if we engage with one another and create a dialogue about how we can support each other,” said City of Lynnwood Mayor Christine Frizzell. “We want to know how you feel we are doing as a community so we can better serve you. The National Community Survey helps us capture that vital insight and feedback, which we will in turn use to make decisions about your city services and programs. Thank you to those who took the time to participate in this survey”

Click this link to view the full survey results: National Community Survey Results