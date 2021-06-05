City of Lynnwood returning to regular swim lesson program June 28

The City of Lynnwood said it is returning to its regular swim lesson program starting June 28.

The city notes it has made some slight modifications to its program, including adding a fifth level to the city’s Safety School and a second level to its Water Babies class.

Due to these changes, all non-entry-level students will need to register for a swim assessment test, available starting June 7.

Click here to schedule a swim assessment test.

Here are the registration dates for upcoming swim sessions:

To learn more, visit the city’s website.