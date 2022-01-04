City of Lynnwood schedules Styrofoam collection event Jan. 8

The City of Lynnwood invites you to a drive-thru event where you can properly dispose of your Styrofoam — on Saturday, Jan. 8 from 9-11 a.m. at the city’s Maintenance and Operation Center, 20525 60th Ave. W.

The size and shape are limited to what can fit in a car or SUV, and a piece of Styrofoam must be no larger than a curbside garbage can, clean and dry, with no tape, stickers or labels. This collection is for residential Styrofoam, so trucks with canopies, box truck or trailers, or vans filled to the brim will not be allowed.

Learn more here.