City of Lynnwood seeking applicants for race and social justice coordinator

The City of Lynnwood is seeking applicants for its newly created race and social justice coordinator positon.

The coordinator job was included in the city’s 2021-22 biennium budget last November. However, the Lynnwood City Council voted twice to postpone filling the position for multiple reasons. On April 2, Mayor Nicola Smith informed the council via a direct memo that she would be exercising her executive authority to fill the position.

The coordinator would perform a variety of outreach, administrative, analytical and strategic operational duties in support of diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) in the city. This position holder will lead projects, foster outreach and engagement, facilitate and teach on a variety of DEI topics to empower employees to incorporate the principles of racial and social equity to better serve the city’s diverse community.

Applications are due by May 7, and can be found online here.