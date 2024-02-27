City of Lynnwood seeking artist for North Lynnwood Park mural

The City of Lynnwood is looking for an artist or artist team to create a mural at North Lynnwood Park.
The budget is $9,000 and the deadline to apply is April 14, 2024.
Learn more at these links:
Mural-at-North-Lynnwood-Park-call-for-artists.docx(DOCX, 2MB)
Mural-at-North-Lynnwood-Park-call-for-artists.pdf(PDF, 394KB)
When you are ready to apply, click here.
Henry would be awesome!!!!
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.