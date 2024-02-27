City of Lynnwood seeking artist for North Lynnwood Park mural

North Lynnwood Park. (Photo courtesy City of Lynnwood)

The City of Lynnwood is looking for an artist or artist team to create a mural at North Lynnwood Park.

The budget is $9,000 and the deadline to apply is April 14, 2024.

Learn more at these links:
Mural-at-North-Lynnwood-Park-call-for-artists.docx(DOCX, 2MB)
Mural-at-North-Lynnwood-Park-call-for-artists.pdf(PDF, 394KB)

When you are ready to apply, click here.

