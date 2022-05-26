City of Lynnwood seeking community’s ideas on protecting local watersheds

The City of Lynnwood is looking for community input regarding future waterway projects in the city. Staff are beginning to review the conditions of Lynnwood’s waterways and how they are affected by stormwater runoff.

Visit Lynnwood’s Storymap to explore the city’s watersheds and take the survey at the end to let staff know which waterway should be prioritized.

In addition, Lynnwood is also hosting a one-hour virtual workshop on June 2 at noon to provide more information about this effort and to get more community input.

Register for the workshop here.