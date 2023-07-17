City of Lynnwood seeking members for arts commission, history & heritage board

Are you interested in the arts, culture, heritage or history? Do you want to give back to your community? The City of Lynnwood invites you to think about joining one of two advisory boards — the Lynnwood Arts Commission and the History & Heritage Board.The

The Lynnwood Arts Commission is looking for people with knowledge of art and social justice, community and public art and architecture. History & Heritage Board is looking for people with knowledge and/or interest in local history, and a creative mindset. BIPOC and LGBTQ+ community members are ecnouraged to apply.

Learn more here.