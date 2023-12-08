City of Lynnwood seeks applicants for boards and commissions

The City of Lynnwood has openings on several boards and commissions that serve in an advisory role to the Lynnwood City Council and city administration.

Most boards and commissions require that you live within the Lynnwood city limits or in Lynnwood’s Municipal Urban Growth Area, and they generally meet once per month.

There are openings on the Arts Commission, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Commission, Ethics Board, History & Heritage Board, Human Services Commission, Planning Commission and the Tourism Advisory Committee. Click here to learn more and apply.