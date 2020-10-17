City of Lynnwood seeks nominees for ‘Excellence…and a great deal more’ awards

The City of Lynnwood is seeking nominations for excellence awards that will be presented to residents, city employees and businesses.

Nominees should be someone who inspires, demonstrates integrity, enhances the image of Lynnwood and goes the extra mile to improve the quality of life in the city.

Qualified nominees include any city employee, Lynnwood resident or Lynnwood business. All applications will be reviewed by a selection committee and the most qualified candidate will be identified based on the responses provided on the nomination form. Award recipients will be recognized during an upcoming Lynnwood City Council business meeting with a proclamation, and their names added to the Excellence Award plaque hanging in the Lynnwood City Hall lobby.

Nominations forms are available by visiting LynnwoodWA.gov/HonoringExcellence. All nominations must be received by Saturday, Oct. 31. The winning candidates will be notified in November.

For additional information, visit LynnwoodWA.gov/ExcellenceAwards, or contact Julie Moore at jmoore@LynnwoodWA.gov or 425-670-5023. Previous award recipients are listed on the city’s webpage.