City of Lynnwood seeks nominees for Honoring Excellence awards

The City of Lynnwood is seeking nominations for Residents, City Employees and Businesses that are Excellent…and a great deal more!

Do you know someone who inspires, demonstrates integrity, enhances the image of Lynnwood, someone who goes the extra mile to improve the quality of life in the City? Now is your chance to help them get recognized for their contributions to the community.

Who Qualifies? Any Lynnwood City employee, Lynnwood resident or Lynnwood business who demonstrates excellence is eligible to receive the Excellence…and a great deal more Award.

Who Will Be Selected? All applications will be reviewed by the Selection Committee. The most qualified candidate will be identified based on the responses provided in the nomination form. Award recipients are recognized during the November 13, 2018 City Council Business Meeting with a proclamation and their names are added to the Excellence Award plaque hanging in the City Hall lobby.

How Do I Nominate Someone? Nominations forms are available online, or you may pick up a copy at City Hall. Please email your completed nomination form to Beth Morris at [email protected], send via US mail to Beth Morris, PO Box 5008, Lynnwood WA 98046, or drop it off at City Hall, 19100 44th Ave W, Lynnwood.

When is the Nomination Due? All applications must be received by Friday, September 14, 2018. Winning candidates will be notified in mid-October.

More Info / Questions? Visit www.LynnwoodWA.gov/ ExcellenceAwards, or contact Beth Morris at [email protected], or 425-670-5011. Previous award recipients are listed on the City of Lynnwood website.

The nomination form is available here: Honoring Excellence…and a great deal more! Award Nomination Form.