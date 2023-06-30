City of Lynnwood seeks volunteers for Celebrate! event July 7

The City of Lynnwood has volunteer opportunities available for its city’s newest event — Celebrate! — on Friday, July 7 from 5-8 p.m. at the Alderwood Mall Terraces. It’s a free evening of live music, food trucks and a beer and wine garden for ages 21-plus.
If you are interested, click on the Volunteer Interest Form. Or you can scan the QR code above.
