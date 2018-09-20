City of Lynnwood seeks volunteers to serve on boards, commissions

The City of Lynnwood is seeking interested citizens to serve on boards and commissions with vacancies.

Details of the boards and commissions, as well as requirements to serve on them, are detailed below.

Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Commission – 1 vacancy

The DEI Commission provides advice and recommendations on being a safe and welcoming city, strategies for effective public engagement and removal of barriers, and they serve as trusted messengers to the community at large.

Members are appointed to serve three-year terms and must live within Lynnwood’s City limits.

For more information on upcoming meetings visit the Diversity, Equity & Inclusion webpage.

History & Heritage Board – 2 vacancies

Board Members provide advice and make recommendations to the Mayor and Council regarding historical and cultural recognition and preservation activities in Lynnwood.

Members are appointed to serve three-year terms, and these two positions are open to Lynnwood residents and residents of unincorporated Lynnwood.

For more information on upcoming meetings visit the History & Heritage webpage.

Human Services Commission – 1 vacancy

This Commission focuses on meeting the needs of Lynnwood’s lower income residents, the homeless, seniors, veterans, victims of abuse, youth and other underserved members of our community.

Members are appointed to serve three-year terms and must live within Lynnwood’s City limits.

For more information on upcoming meetings visit the Human Services webpage.

Parks and Recreation Board – 1 vacancy

Board members advise and make recommendations to the City in regards to parks, open space and recreation services and programs.

Members are appointed to serve three-year terms and this position is open to Lynnwood residents and residents of unincorporated Lynnwood.

For more information on upcoming meetings visit the Parks and Recreation webpage.

How to Apply:

Interested individuals need to attend an upcoming board or commission meeting.

Complete and submit an application. Applications can be found on the Advisory Board Webpage.

For questions about any of these openings or the application process, contact Leah Jensen at [email protected] or 425-670-5001.