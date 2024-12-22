City of Lynnwood sponsoring e-waste and styrofoam collection event Jan. 4

Do you have styrofoam or electronic waste you need to dispose of? Bring it to the City of Lynnwood collection event from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Jan. 4.Styrofoam must be clean with all tape and stickers removed. Styrofoam should be brought loose or in clear plastic bags only. This way our staff can make a quicker evaluation when accepting the foam materials.
The city’s Styrofoam collection partner, Styro Recycle, can’t collect soft foams at the collection event. Styro Recycle does accept the #4 LDPE foam at its Kent dropoff center.
Accepted items for electronic waste
Computers
Laptops
LCD Monitors
Keyboards/ Mice
Printers/ Scanners
Ink Cartridges
Fax/ Copy
Servers/ Routers/ Hubs
Networking Devices
Communications Equipment
Televisions
VCRs / DVD Players
Video Game Consoles
Stereos/ Audio
Cell Phones/ Telephones
PDAs / Handheld Games
Cameras
Batteries – Laptop Batteries UPS Batteries – Lithium-Ion
Misc. Electronics/ Household electronics
Microwaves
Not accepted
Large appliances (washers/dryers, stoves, dishwashers, refrigerator, freezer, etc.)
Tube TVs/Projection TVs (Flat screen TVs are accepted)
CRT Monitors
Water Heaters
Barbecues
Furniture
Exercise Equipment
AC Units
Propane Tanks
Any items containing: Liquids, Fluids, Chemicals, Gas or Fuel
The event will be at the Lynnwood Operations and Maintenance Center, 20525 60th Ave. W., Lynnwood, 98036. View Map
