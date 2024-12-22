City of Lynnwood sponsoring e-waste and styrofoam collection event Jan. 4

Do you have styrofoam or electronic waste you need to dispose of? Bring it to the City of Lynnwood collection event from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Jan. 4.Styrofoam must be clean with all tape and stickers removed. Styrofoam should be brought loose or in clear plastic bags only. This way our staff can make a quicker evaluation when accepting the foam materials.

The city’s Styrofoam collection partner, Styro Recycle, can’t collect soft foams at the collection event. Styro Recycle does accept the #4 LDPE foam at its Kent dropoff center.

Accepted items for electronic waste

Computers

Laptops

LCD Monitors

Keyboards/ Mice

Printers/ Scanners

Ink Cartridges

Fax/ Copy

Servers/ Routers/ Hubs

Networking Devices

Communications Equipment

Televisions

VCRs / DVD Players

Video Game Consoles

Stereos/ Audio

Cell Phones/ Telephones

PDAs / Handheld Games

Cameras

Batteries – Laptop Batteries UPS Batteries – Lithium-Ion

Misc. Electronics/ Household electronics

Microwaves

Not accepted

Large appliances (washers/dryers, stoves, dishwashers, refrigerator, freezer, etc.)

Tube TVs/Projection TVs (Flat screen TVs are accepted)

CRT Monitors

Water Heaters

Barbecues

Furniture

Exercise Equipment

AC Units

Propane Tanks

Any items containing: Liquids, Fluids, Chemicals, Gas or Fuel

The event will be at the Lynnwood Operations and Maintenance Center, 20525 60th Ave. W., Lynnwood, 98036. View Map