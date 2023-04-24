City of Lynnwood sponsoring Earth Day drive-thru event April 29

Posted: April 23, 2023 1

 

The City of Lynnwood is hosting an Earth Day drive-thru event Saturday, April 29, from 9-11 a.m.

Available services — available to Lynnwood residents only — include:

  • A shred truck for secure recycling of sensitive or confidential paper products
  • Free compost available for pick up. Bring your own container to fill up. You fill and you lift.
  • Kitchen compost bins and bags will be available for free. Supplies are limited — first come, first served.

Learn more here.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.

BACK TO HOME