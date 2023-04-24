City of Lynnwood sponsoring Earth Day drive-thru event April 29

The City of Lynnwood is hosting an Earth Day drive-thru event Saturday, April 29, from 9-11 a.m.

Available services — available to Lynnwood residents only — include:

A shred truck for secure recycling of sensitive or confidential paper products

Free compost available for pick up. Bring your own container to fill up. You fill and you lift.

Kitchen compost bins and bags will be available for free. Supplies are limited — first come, first served.

Rain barrels are available to purchase through the Snohomish Conservation District. You can access the presale here.

Learn more here.