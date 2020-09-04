City of Lynnwood sponsoring two Carpool Cinema events during September

Grab some popcorn and enjoy a movie from the comfort of your own vehicle as the City of Lynnwood hosts two free Carpool Cinemas this month.
The city is inviting community members to pack friends and family into a car with dinner or snacks to go.
Admission is free, but a reservation is required to secure a parking/viewing space. To make a reservation, all vehicles must pre-register to attend. To register your vehicle, visit the Carpool Cinema’s Eventbrite page.
The viewing lot will open for parking from 7-7:45 p.m. The movie will start at 8 p.m.
The movie lineup includes:
- “Abominable” on Friday, Sept. 11 at 8 p.m.
- “After discovering a Yeti on the roof of her apartment building, teenage Yi and her two friends embark on an epic quest to reunite the magical creature with his family. But to do so, they must stay one step ahead of a wealthy financier and a determined zoologist who want to capture the beast for their own gain.”
- “The Secret Life of Pets 2” on Friday, Sept. 18 at 8 p.m.
- “Max the terrier encounters canine-intolerant cows, hostile foxes and a scary turkey when he visits the countryside. Luckily for Max, he soon catches a break when he meets Rooster, a gruff farm dog who tries to cure the lovable pooch of his neuroses.”
The city’s plans for the event are in compliance with Gov. Jay Inslee’s “Safe Start” phased reopening guidance for drive-in theaters.
Prior to attending the Carpool Cinemas, viewers are advised to review the rules for the shows:
- Parking Lot Rules:
- Due to our parking lot arrangement, no vehicle may back into a space — all vehicles face forward.
- Large or tall vehicles will be guided to park on the sides or back of the lot.
- The decision to direct your car to a specific space is at the discretion of the lot staff.
- Once parked, you may not drive away until instructed by event staff.
- For safety reasons, no vehicles will be admitted in the movie viewing area after the lot is closed. Lot open/close times are posted on the ticketing website. Viewers are advised to arrive early for spaces closest to the screen.
- All films are broadcast and can be heard in your car using your FM Radio. If your car is not equipped with a radio, we recommended bringing one. You cannot tune into the signal with a smartphone. The frequency will be given to you at check-in. Films are also shown with Open Captions. There are no loudspeakers.
- Limit you engine idling because cars will be parked closely together and engine exhaust will affect the safety of others. You may start your engine periodically to keep the battery fresh, but for no more than one minute.
- In the event of a rain forecast, we may announce an event cancellation by 1 p.m. on the day of the event. Your ticket may be used for the rescheduled rain date, to be announced.
- In the event of rain during the movie, please shelter in your car. Cars will not be allowed to exit the lot until it is safe to do so, and only under the direction of Drive-In staff.
- Physical distancing policies:
- Once parked, you must stay in your car. All audience members must always stay inside the vehicle . There is no picnicking on the grounds, nor on your car’s roof, hood, truck, or truck’s bed.
- Your vehicle’s left side windows may be opened fully. The right windows may be cracked no more than 2” to allow for better airflow.
- You must remove any trash you bring in or create during the film. There are no public waste receptacles available.
- When outside your vehicle, please be respectful of others’ space. We highly recommend staying at least 6’ away from others and encourage wearing a face covering.
- Restroom access:
- After using restroom, return to vehicles using proper social distancing protocols.