City of Lynnwood sponsoring two Carpool Cinema events during September

Grab some popcorn and enjoy a movie from the comfort of your own vehicle as the City of Lynnwood hosts two free Carpool Cinemas this month.

The city is inviting community members to pack friends and family into a car with dinner or snacks to go.

Admission is free, but a reservation is required to secure a parking/viewing space. To make a reservation, all vehicles must pre-register to attend. To register your vehicle, visit the Carpool Cinema’s Eventbrite page.

The viewing lot will open for parking from 7-7:45 p.m. The movie will start at 8 p.m.

The movie lineup includes:

“Abominable” on Friday, Sept. 11 at 8 p.m. “After discovering a Yeti on the roof of her apartment building, teenage Yi and her two friends embark on an epic quest to reunite the magical creature with his family. But to do so, they must stay one step ahead of a wealthy financier and a determined zoologist who want to capture the beast for their own gain.”

“The Secret Life of Pets 2” on Friday, Sept. 18 at 8 p.m. “Max the terrier encounters canine-intolerant cows, hostile foxes and a scary turkey when he visits the countryside. Luckily for Max, he soon catches a break when he meets Rooster, a gruff farm dog who tries to cure the lovable pooch of his neuroses.”



The city’s plans for the event are in compliance with Gov. Jay Inslee’s “Safe Start” phased reopening guidance for drive-in theaters.

Prior to attending the Carpool Cinemas, viewers are advised to review the rules for the shows: