City of Lynnwood to host drive-thru trick-or-treating event Oct. 31

The City of Lynnwood will host a drive-thru Halloween experience Oct. 31 from 2-5 p.m. at the Lynnwood Recreation Center’s north parking lot.



Families are invited to dress in costumes and attend the city’s daytime family-friendly Halloween Drive-Thru Hullabaloo. Participants will drive through a Candyland Forest for socially distanced trick or treating. Car decorations are highly encouraged.

Halloween Hullabaloo Houses will include:

Halloween Neighborhood

Witches Cottage

Spider

Ghosts

Pumpkin

Superhero Neighborhood

Pow

Boom

Crash

Silhouettes

Candy No. 1

Cherry Chip Cupcake

Grandma Werthers

Ice Cream Castle

Ice Cream Truck

Candy No. 2

Tootsie Trolls

Princess Lolli

The Pepper Mints

Gingerbread

Legos

Lego Castle

Farmyard

Candy Corn

Barn

Pumpkin Stand/Chicken Coop

Monsters

Minions

Frankenstein

Vampire

Pirate/Water

Clark the Shark water scene

Pirate Treasure Trove

The event will feature a variety of sponsorship opportunities to consider, and hope families can turn out for the event. Those interested in sponsorship can contact Misty Burke at 425-670-5504 or mburke@lynnwoodwa.gov.