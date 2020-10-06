City of Lynnwood to host drive-thru trick-or-treating event Oct. 31

The City of Lynnwood will host a drive-thru Halloween experience Oct. 31 from 2-5 p.m. at the Lynnwood Recreation Center’s north parking lot.
Families are invited to dress in costumes and attend the city’s daytime family-friendly Halloween Drive-Thru Hullabaloo. Participants will drive through a Candyland Forest for socially distanced trick or treating. Car decorations are highly encouraged.
Halloween Hullabaloo Houses will include:
Halloween Neighborhood
- Witches Cottage
- Spider
- Ghosts
- Pumpkin
Superhero Neighborhood
- Pow
- Boom
- Crash
- Silhouettes
Candy No. 1
- Cherry Chip Cupcake
- Grandma Werthers
- Ice Cream Castle
- Ice Cream Truck
Candy No. 2
- Tootsie Trolls
- Princess Lolli
- The Pepper Mints
- Gingerbread
Legos
- Lego Castle
Farmyard
- Candy Corn
- Barn
- Pumpkin Stand/Chicken Coop
Monsters
- Minions
- Frankenstein
- Vampire
Pirate/Water
- Clark the Shark water scene
- Pirate Treasure Trove
The event will feature a variety of sponsorship opportunities to consider, and hope families can turn out for the event. Those interested in sponsorship can contact Misty Burke at 425-670-5504 or mburke@lynnwoodwa.gov.