City of Lynnwood to host drive-thru trick-or-treating event Oct. 31

3 hours ago 54

The City of Lynnwood will host a drive-thru Halloween experience Oct. 31 from 2-5 p.m. at the Lynnwood Recreation Center’s north parking lot.

Families are invited to dress in costumes and attend the city’s daytime family-friendly Halloween Drive-Thru Hullabaloo. Participants will drive through a Candyland Forest for socially distanced trick or treating. Car decorations are highly encouraged.

Halloween Hullabaloo Houses will include:

Halloween Neighborhood

  • Witches Cottage
  • Spider
  • Ghosts
  • Pumpkin

Superhero Neighborhood

  • Pow
  • Boom
  • Crash
  • Silhouettes

Candy No. 1

  • Cherry Chip Cupcake
  • Grandma Werthers
  • Ice Cream Castle
  • Ice Cream Truck 

Candy No. 2

  • Tootsie Trolls
  • Princess Lolli
  • The Pepper Mints
  • Gingerbread

Legos

  • Lego Castle

Farmyard

  • Candy Corn
  • Barn
  • Pumpkin Stand/Chicken Coop

Monsters

  • Minions
  • Frankenstein
  • Vampire

Pirate/Water

  • Clark the Shark water scene
  • Pirate Treasure Trove

The event will feature a variety of sponsorship opportunities to consider, and hope families can turn out for the event. Those interested in sponsorship can contact Misty Burke at 425-670-5504 or mburke@lynnwoodwa.gov.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

BACK TO HOME