City of Lynnwood to host free paper shredding event Oct. 17

Do you have paper that needs to be shredded? The City of Lynnwood will provide a shred truck in the City Hall parking lot, 19100 44th Ave. W., from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 17.

All paper will be securely shredded and recycled for free.

Enter the parking lot from 194th Street Southwest (Veterans Way) and follow all signage and traffic control in the parking lot to help ensure a smooth event.

Learn more here.