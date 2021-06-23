City of Lynnwood to host movie nights at Lynndale Park in August

The City of Lynnwood will kick off its Sandlot Cinema event this August at Lynndale Park Ballfield.

The city has announced three events throughout the month of August, starting Aug. 12 with “The Lego Movie.” The event is family friendly and free to the public. The films start at dusk, though fun activities will begin at 7 p.m. Attendees are asked to bring blankets and chairs where they can relax to enjoy the movie.

Movies planned for August include:

-“The Lego Movie,” Aug. 12

-“Zootopia,” Aug. 19

-“A League of Their Own,” Aug. 26

Attendees are asked to follow public health and safety guidelines when attending city events and visiting Lynnwood parks and facilities.

Lynndale Park Ballfield is located at 18927 72nd Ave. W. in Lynnwood.