City of Lynnwood to host online open houses Aug. 25-26 for city’s Housing Action Plan

Lynnwood leaders will host two online open houses this month for the city’s Housing Action Plan.

The plan was created by city staff to identify strategies to promote more affordable housing options, affordability and access for residents of all income levels.

Community members are invited to learn about Lynnwood’s housing needs and suggest solutions.The city says that community feedback will be used by staff to create a plan that better reflects everyone’s values, interests, needs and wants.

The meetings will include live presentations with time for community questions and answers. The same information will be presented at both meetings so viewers can attend whichever meeting works best for them.

The online meetings will be held via Zoom and broadcast on the City’s Facebook page. The same links will be used for both meetings.

Meeting dates/times:

Tuesday, Aug. 25 from 6-8 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 26 from 3-5 p.m.

Meetings can be accessed by:

Zoom: LynnwoodWA.zoom.us/j/93630132992

(253) 215-8782 , Webinar ID 936 3013 2992 Phone:, Webinar ID 936 3013 2992

Facebook Live: facebook.com/LynnwoodWA

An open house website — available from Aug. 24-Sept. 21 — will provide information about the plan, surveys and other opportunities to provide feedback. A link to the open house website will be posted to the city’s website at LynnwoodWA.gov/housingactionplan.