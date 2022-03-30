City of Lynnwood to host Peace for Ukraine vigil March 31

The community is invited to a Peace for Ukraine vigil on Thursday, March 31 at 6 p.m. at Lynnwood City Hall, 19100 44th Ave. W.

Join the Image Church and Lynnwood officials in front of city hall to show support for Lynnwood’s Ukrainian neighbors and those in Ukraine impacted by war.

Candles will be provided. Attendees will also be encouraged to add a message of peace to City Hall’s Peace Pole.