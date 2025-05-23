City of Lynnwood to host Small Business Basics Workshop Series June 10

On June 10th from 10-11:30 a.m. at the Lynnwood Library, the City of Lynnwood will host the second Small Business Basics Workshop Series with leading business development coaches from Business Impact NW, Ventures Non-Profit and the Small Business Development Center.

Businesses and entrepreneurs will learn how to customize their marketing strategy to fit their goals and values. They will also have the opportunity to get connected to service providers and resources that will uplift their business.

Attendees can register at The Marketing Strategy Studio website.

The Small Business Basics Workshop Series is part of the Small Business Development Program launched by the City of Lynnwood Development and Business Services Department (DBS) earlier this year. This program is responsible for helping Lynnwood small businesses connect with resources that will help them grow and thrive. The program offers a variety of technical assistance services, including one-on-one business development sessions, financial guidance and support for accessing lending options, marketing and promotional support and networking opportunities.

For more information, contact Lynnwood’s Business Development Program Manager Simreet Dhaliwal-Gill at sdhaliwal@lynnwoodwa.gov.