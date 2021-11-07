City of Lynnwood to host virtual Veterans Day ceremony Nov. 11

Kevin Auld of the Northwest Junior Pipe Band performs during the 2018 Veterans Day ceremony in Lynnwood. (Lynnwood Today file photo)

The City of Lynnwood will be hosting a virtual Veterans Day ceremony Thursday, Nov. 11 at 11 a.m.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the city is replacing its annual in-person event with an online experience. You can watch it via Facebook Live at fb.me/e/1nUXNwwCm.

The program includes:

  • Assembly Bugle Call – Glenn Ledbetter, U.S. Navy Veteran
  • “Amazing Grace” – Piper Kevin Auld and NW Junior Pipe band members
  • Armed Forces Medley – John Beam, U.S. Navy Veteran
  • Wreath Laying
    • Patricia McCarty, Gold Star Mother escorted by Martin Spani, U.S. Marine Corps veteran
    • John Beam, U.S. Navy veteran
  • Honor Guard firing salute – Frank Martinez, US Army veteran
  • Echo Taps – Glenn Ledbetter

To learn more visit www.lynnwoodwa.gov/Community/Community-Events-Calendar/Veterans-Day-Ceremony.

