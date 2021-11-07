City of Lynnwood to host virtual Veterans Day ceremony Nov. 11

The City of Lynnwood will be hosting a virtual Veterans Day ceremony Thursday, Nov. 11 at 11 a.m.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the city is replacing its annual in-person event with an online experience. You can watch it via Facebook Live at fb.me/e/1nUXNwwCm.
The program includes:
- Assembly Bugle Call – Glenn Ledbetter, U.S. Navy Veteran
- “Amazing Grace” – Piper Kevin Auld and NW Junior Pipe band members
- Armed Forces Medley – John Beam, U.S. Navy Veteran
- Wreath Laying
- Patricia McCarty, Gold Star Mother escorted by Martin Spani, U.S. Marine Corps veteran
- John Beam, U.S. Navy veteran
- Honor Guard firing salute – Frank Martinez, US Army veteran
- Echo Taps – Glenn Ledbetter
To learn more visit www.lynnwoodwa.gov/Community/Community-Events-Calendar/Veterans-Day-Ceremony.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.