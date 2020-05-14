City of Lynnwood to offer discounts, payment plans for those who can’t pay utility bills

To aid those impacted by the coronavirus, the City of Lynnwood announced Wednesday that residents unable to pay their utility bills will not have their utilities shut off. Instead, the city will offer a variety of discounts, rebates and payment plans.

Residents who live inside the city limits will receive a bi-monthly for their utilities — water, sewer and storm water services. Just click on this link to complete a form for payment arrangements, then email the completed form to utility billing.

However, those who can pay their bill are encouraged to continue to make payments to avoid falling behind.

For additional information, visit the City of Lynnwood website or call 425-670-5000 and press “0” to speak to utility billing staff.