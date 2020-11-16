City of Lynnwood unveils All Are Welcome signal box

The City of Lynnwood hosted a virtual ribbon cutting for its latest art-infused signal box, the All Are Welcome signal box, located at 184th and Alderwood Mall Parkway. A collaboration between the Lynnwood Arts Commission and the Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Commission, the colorful design on the signal box “is a visible reminder of our city’s commitment to being an equitable, safe and welcoming community for everyone,” the city said. A variety of signal boxes are located throughout the city, with each aimed at educating passersby about the city of Lynnwood.