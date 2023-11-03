Lynnwood Veterans Day events Nov. 10 and 11

The City of Lynnwood will be working alongside the Lynnwood Public Facilities District to host a resource fair and celebration event,”The Heroes Among Us,” in honor of Veterans Day. The celebration on Friday, Nov. 10 will last from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Lynnwood Event Center, located at 3711 196th St. S.W.

The four-hour event promises stories, speeches and lunch to 500 attendees, which includes veterans and their families. Vietnam combat veteran and 2015 Civilian Medal of Honor recipient Michael Reagan will share his experiences as a Fallen Heroes Artist, shedding light on the extraordinary resilience of service members. Between scheduled talks and lunch, veterans will have the chance to explore resources for assistance and support at several booths. You can register for this event here.

The city will also be hosting a Veterans Day ceremony on Saturday, Nov. 11 to honor those who have served. The hour-long ceremony will be at Lynnwood’s Veterans Park, 44th Avenue West and Veterans Way, at 11 a.m.