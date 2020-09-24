City of Lynnwood website earns Government Experience Award

The Center for Digital Government has named Lynnwood as a 2020 Government Experience Award winner for its website and digital city hall.

In their fourth year, the Government Experience Awards recognize the achievements and best practices of states, cities and counties that are radically improving the experience of government and pushing the boundaries of how services are delivered.

Launched in February, the City of Lynnwood’s new city website and digital city hall has transformed paper-based and in-person processes into a digital experience which allows community members to access city services and information 24 hours a day from their home computer, tablet or mobile phone.

“Our state and local government winners this year demonstrated that focusing on the government experience provides a foundation that played a vital role in responding and adapting to the uncertainties and disruptions of 2020,” said Dustin Haisler, chief innovation officer for the Center for Digital Government. “This year’s winners employed innovative methods and technologies to transform their government experiences.”

The full release from the Center for Digital Government can be read here.

“We are thrilled to be recognized by the Center for Digital Government,” said city spokesperson Julie Moore. “Our service-focused website is mobile-friendly, easy to navigate, and makes accessibility a priority. We’ve created a shift in the way our community members access city services and information, which has been especially important during this time of COVID-19.”