City of Lynnwood’s annual National Night Out Against Crime to return Aug. 3

The City of Lynnwood will celebrate its annual National Night Out Against Crime celebration in person on Aug. 3 along with other cities across the country.

During National Night Out (NNO), residents turn on their porch lights, lock their doors and go out to meet their neighbors in the name of crime prevention.

The event was canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, causing more than 16,000 communities across the country, Canada and military bases worldwide to pause this annual celebration against crime.

National Night Out aims to:

Strengthen neighborhood spirit and police/community partnerships.

Send a message to criminals letting them know neighborhoods are organized and fighting back.

Heighten crime and drug prevention awareness.

Generate support for and participation in local anti-crime programs.

The Lynnwood Police Department, in partnership with community organizations and other city departments, encourages residents to organize a neighborhood event to bring neighbors together in a safe and meaningful way.

By involving several households in each neighborhood, everyone shares in the fun of creating a real community building “block party.” It could be as simple as a dessert potluck in a garage, grilling hot dogs by the poolside of an apartment complex, or a barbecue gathering in a driveway.

As the city continues to closely monitor local health guidelines, staff will make any necessary adjustments as needed. During the celebrations, the police department and its partners will aim to visit as many neighborhoods as possible to connect with residents.

To register a Lynnwood neighborhood party, use this link or call the LPD Crime Prevention Unit at 425-670-5639. Or email Crime Prevention Specialist Nic Li at nli@LynnwoodWA.gov.