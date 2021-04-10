City of Lynnwood’s Fair on 44th canceled for 2021

The City of Lynnwood on Friday announced that it has decided to once again cancel its annual Fair on 44th Community Health and Safety Block Party.

“Due to the current health crisis, the City of Lynnwood has made the difficult decision to cancel the Fair on 44th this year and plan to hold the event in September of 2022,” the announcement said. “Although this decision was difficult, the long-term health and safety of our community members and our city staff are a top priority. “​

The event was also canceled in 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The city said it is working on ideas for smaller, neighborhood-based events and engagement opportunities “while maintaining recommended physical distancing and enhanced hygiene practices. “​