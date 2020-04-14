City of Lynnwood’s jail eligible for federal stimulus funds to address COVID-19 challenges

The City of Lynnwood’s jail is eligible to receive $37,845 as part of a federal allocation to help states respond to public safety challenges posed by the COVID-19 outbreak.



According to an announcement Tuesday by the U.S. Attorneys Office Western District of Washington, the State of Washington has received a total of $11 million available under the Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental Funding program, part of recent stimulus legislation signed by President Trump. The Justice Department is awarding grants on a rolling basis and aiming to have funds available for drawdown as soon as possible after receiving applications from municipalities, the announcement said.



“Our first responders continue to answer the call every single day, to keep our communities safe, while risking exposure to this dangerous virus,” said U.S. Attorney Brian T. Moran. “The Department of Justice provides this funding with significant flexibility, so that state and local departments can use it in the ways that best benefit their officers and their community.”

“The outbreak of COVID-19 and the public health emergency it created are sobering reminders that even the most routine duties performed by our nation’s public safety officials carry potentially grave risks,” said Katharine T. Sullivan, Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General for the Office of Justice Programs. “These funds will provide hard-hit communities with critical resources to help mitigate the impact of this crisis and give added protection to the brave professionals charged with keeping citizens safe.”

The law gives jurisdictions considerable latitude in the use of these funds for dealing with COVID-19. Potential uses include hiring personnel, paying overtime, purchasing protective equipment, distributing resources to hard-hit areas and addressing inmates’ medical needs.