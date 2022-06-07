City offering free e-waste and Styrofoam collection June 10

Lynnwood residents who have electronic waste or Styrofoam they need to dispose of can bring it to a collection and recycling event Friday, June 10 from 4-6 p.m. at the City of Lynnwood’s Operations and Maintenance Center located at 20525 60th Ave. W.

Styrofoam collected at the event must have all tape and stickers removed.

Most electronic waste items will be accepted for free, although monitors that are broken or under 20-inches are subject to a $2 fee and due to recycling costs, there is a $5 fee for printers/copiers/scanners/plotters.

Accepted electronic waste items include various types of computers and peripheral equipment, mobile devices, office accessories, home entertainment equipment, servers and data center hardware. A complete list of electronic waste items accepted can be viewed here.

Waste items not accepted include televisions larger than 55 inches or weighing more than 50 pounds, loose household batteries, lead acid batteries, fluorescent light bulbs/decorative lights, gardening tools, kitchen or bathroom appliances, medical devices/ equipment and electronics known to contain polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs).

The collection event is provided by the City of Lynnwood’s recycling program in partnership with the Washington State Department of Ecology.

For more information, contact pwrequest@lynnwoodwa.gov or call 425-670-5200.