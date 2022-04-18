City officials: ‘A safe and welcoming community is our top priority’

Lynnwood’s mayor, city council president, police chief and parks director issued a joint message to the community Monday, stating they “are committed to ensuring our community is safe and that you feel safe.”

With the title, “A Safe and Welcoming Community is Our Top Priority,” the message began by acknowledging that the city has been impacted by recent incidents, including the April 5 murder of 70-year-old Lynnwood resident Carl Bridgmon, an innocent bystander who was shot while sitting in his vehicle at Lynnwood’s Daleway Park. In addition, commercial crime has been on the rise as businesses have reopened following pandemic restrictions, and the city has been experiencing an uptick in cases of stolen vehicles and catalytic converters — all crimes that have also been increasing statewide.

Officials also noted the challenges faced by the police department, which include staffing challenges due to retirements.

Finally, the message stressed the role that residents can play in creating a safe community “and help make it known that criminal activity is not welcome here.”

You can read the complete message here: