City pairing with Project Girl for Juneteenth Celebration June 19

Posted: June 11, 2024 0
L-R: Olympia Edwards, founder and CEO of Project Girl Mentoring, with Lynnwood Mayor Christine Frizzell at the 2023 Juneteenth celebration. (File photo)

 

Everyone is invited to celebrate freedom, unity and African American culture during a day of games, food trucks and live music Monday, June 19. The celebration will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Cedar Valley Community School, located at 19200 56th Ave. W. in Lynnwood. The event– hosted by the Project Girl Mentoring Project and the City of Lynnwood– will also include a resource and vendor fair, a car show and a host of inspiring speakers, including host Dr. Margaret Towolawi.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.

BACK TO HOME