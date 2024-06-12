City pairing with Project Girl for Juneteenth Celebration June 19

Everyone is invited to celebrate freedom, unity and African American culture during a day of games, food trucks and live music Monday, June 19. The celebration will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Cedar Valley Community School, located at 19200 56th Ave. W. in Lynnwood. The event– hosted by the Project Girl Mentoring Project and the City of Lynnwood– will also include a resource and vendor fair, a car show and a host of inspiring speakers, including host Dr. Margaret Towolawi.