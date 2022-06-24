City Parks Love Project hosting community listening session at South Lynnwood Park June 28

Community members from across Lynnwood are invited to a walking tour and brainstorming session from 6-7:30 p.m. June 28 at South Lynnwood Park. The goal is to hear from residents what kinds of improvements would make Lynnwood’s parks more welcoming, inclusive, environmentally resilient and support better health.

South Lynnwood Park is located at 20915 61st Ave. W.

Visit the ParksLove Project for more information.