City plows working hard to keep roads clear during winter storm

“We went into a 24-hour snow activation at noon on Sunday and have been deicing and plowing ever since,” said Lynnwood Manager of Communications and Public Affairs Nathan MacDonald. “We currently have six snow plows and two deicing vehicles canvasing the city.”

During a snow event like this one, MacDonald said the city’s highest priority is plowing and sanding major arterials so that emergency first responders are able to get in and around the city to provide essential services and keep the city operational.

The city’s snow plow routes map indicates two levels of the city’s highest priorities:

First priorities are the red marked streets.

Second priorities are the green marked streets.

The city’s next priorities are some of the steepest streets throughout the city, followed by minor arterial and connection streets.

The city’s final priorities are all the other neighborhood streets. These are usually sanded and plowed at night for safety reasons, when traffic is low.

“Please remember to give our crews plenty of space on the road so we can all stay safe,” MacDonald said.