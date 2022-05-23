City releases video overview of planned 42nd Avenue West project

The City of Lynnwood has released its first community outreach regarding the proposed 42nd Avenue West project.

A pre-recorded video presentation issued last week is intended to update residents on the planning process, as well as inform them of what the city planned to achieve with the street construction.

Lynnwood City Center Program Manager Karl Almgren said the city hoped to clarify four questions: What is happening? What is the overall project? What will it look like? How is the city delivering it?

The project has been divided into two segments, with segment two being put on hold until segment one has been completed. The first portion of the project will run from Alderwood Mall Boulevard to 196th Street Southwest.

Almgren said the city is hoping to break up some of the “super blocks” in City Center, which currently hinder both pedestrian and vehicular traffic.

City Project Manager Karina Franada said the main focus of the project will be on pedestrians.

“Gathering spaces for cars are not the focus,” Franada said. “We are focusing on promoting walkability and pedestrian use. We also want it to be reflective of the community’s needs, so providing access and connectivity to community services like your light rail, trails, civic center and parks.”

The 42nd Avenue West project will provide angled parking along the length of the street as well as widened sidewalks to promote foot and vehicle access to businesses in City Center that are currently difficult to reach.

According to Franada, the intersection of 198th street will be the main focus of the project, since it’s in the middle. Along with a raised roundabout intersection for safer pedestrian crossing, it will feature areas for popup markets and outdoor seating for restaurants.

Vibrant plants, benches and unique pavement designs are all planned to attract residents to the “new main street.”

Phuon Nguyen, lead landscape architect on the project, said the city is focused on making the space friendly and inviting, with abundant street lighting to ensure residents’ safety and comfort.

“[The places] usually have three things in common: They are places for social interaction, they most definitely have a sense of expressed community character and lastly, these places have elements of creative placemaking, which really connects people to the space,” Nguyen said.

Along with safety, Lynnwood city staff want to ensure the design of the new street is flexible to be able to adapt to the ever-changing City Center.

Nguyen said the plans are still in the “napkin sketch” phase, at approximately 30% complete.

The city will plan a second community outreach presentation when project planning is around 90% complete, which should be in January 2023.

The entire first segment of the 42nd Avenue West is estimated to cost $27 million, and construction isn’t set to begin until 2025, when all funding has been acquired. The project will mostly be funded by multiple grants, as well as some city money.

Community comments are encouraged to help staff understand what residents are looking for in the City Center’s growing space. Click here to fill out a survey on project ideas.

–By Lauren Reichenbach