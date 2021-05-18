City seeks feedback on South Lynnwood Neighborhood Plan

The City of Lynnwood is asking community members to offer feedback on plans to revitalize the South Lynnwood neighborhood.

Aiming to address racial and social inequities in one of Lynnwood’s most diverse neighborhoods, city staff have created the South Lynnwood Neighborhood Plan. Staff are now asking South Lynnwood residents to help staff understand what they want in their neighborhood.

The survey is available through June 14 and can be accessed here.

Feedback will be used to help shape the neighborhood so it reflects its culturally diverse residents.

According to staff, the plans will determine ways to:

Establish a community vision;

Increase neighborhood collaboration;

Identify infrastructure needs;

Identify projects and policies to stabilize housing for all families;

Preserve and improve parks and open space;

Provide opportunities for various land uses;

Create opportunities for businesses to grow; and

Improve access to transit.

For more information, visit the project webpage on the city website.