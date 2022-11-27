City seeks members for Lynnwood Arts Commission, History and Heritage Board

Are you interested in the arts, culture, heritage and history? Do you want to give back to your community? The City of Lynnwood invites you to think about joining one of two advisory boards.

The Lynnwood Arts Commission is looking for people with knowledge of art and social justice, community and public art, architecture. The History & Heritage Board is seeking people with knowledge and/or interest in local history, and a creative mindset.

The city encourages BIPOC and LGBTQ+ community members to apply.