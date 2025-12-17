City seeks volunteers to restore Scriber Lake Park Dec. 20

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Lynnwood News!

Volunteers of all abilities are invited to help with Scriber Lake Park cleanup from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Dec. 20. at 5601 198th St. S.E.

These events are held on the third weekend of each month. Events are outdoors, rain or shine, but may be canceled or relocated if conditions are unsafe due to high winds, flooding, snow, lightning or poor air quality.

For more information, contact Molly Henderson at mhenderson@lynnwoodwa.gov or call 425-570-0208.