City seeks volunteers to serve on Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Commission

The Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Commission is an advisory commission of the City of Lynnwood whose duties shall be to provide advice and recommendations to the Mayor and City Council in regard to the following:

Achieving Lynnwood’s Community Vision in regard to being a ‘welcoming city’ and a ‘cohesive community that respects all’;

Recommending effective strategies for public engagement, removing barriers, and increasing access to city services for our city’s diverse population;

population; Recommending areas for addressing root causes of inequities and lack of access and recommending opportunities for community partnerships;

Facilitating the building of relationships with underserved and underrepresented communities and serving as Trusted Messengers to the community at large.

Members are appointed to serve three-year terms and must live in Lynnwood.

How to Apply:

Interested individuals need to attend an upcoming commission meeting. The next scheduled meeting will be held at Lynnwood City Hall on Wednesday, July 11 at 6:30 p.m.

Complete and submit an application. Applications can be found on the Advisory Board Webpage.

For more information on the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Commission visit the Commission webpage.