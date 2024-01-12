City shares plan for handling snow and ice in Lynnwood

Around 3 p.m. Thursday, the snow many anticipated began to fall in Lynnwood. A few snowflakes became a steady blanket, covering passing cars on 196th Street Southwest.

In a conversation with Lynnwood Today, city spokesperson Nathan MacDonald discussed the measures the city plans to take to keep drivers and the community safe in the event of severe weather.

“Our public works team will have crews out de-icing nightly through the weekend. If you see our crews out on the road, please give them plenty of space –at least 75 feet– to keep them and you safe,” he said.

MacDonald also shared some tips with the community:

Cover and wrap hose bibs in the front and back of your home.

Remove debris from your storm drains.

Prepare a three-day emergency kit with items such as enough food and water for your family for three days, flashlights and batteries, first-aid supplies, pet food, and other essential comfort items.

The City of Lynnwood will be updating its social media and website to keep community members up to date on road closures or service disruptions.

For information on cold weather shelters, visit www.weallbelong.org.

The city’s snow response map is here.

To report or check on the status of a power outage, visit outagemap.snopud.com.

— By Jasmine Contreras-Lewis