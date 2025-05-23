City staff deny Lynnwood Pride’s request to raise a flag in Wilcox Park

Lynnwood city staff have denied a local nonprofit and LGBTQ+ activist group’s request to fly a Pride flag in Wilcox Park to kick off Pride Month June 1, citing a need for public input before the city departs from its usual practice of only flying the American flag at city parks.

Residents Charlette LeFevre and Philip Lipson, directors of Lynnwood Pride, announced plans at a city council meeting and on social media for a “Pride Month Kickoff” at Wilcox Park June 1, which was to include a Pride flag raising. However, city staff declined the request.

“Currently, the City does not have a process for allowing community groups to raise flags in our parks,” City spokesperson Nathan MacDonald said in an email Wednesday. “At this time, we do not plan to make any changes without a formal policy in place.”

Lynnwood Pride hosted the city’s first LGBTQ+ pride festival in 2024, and it plans to bring the festival back this year on June 7. The City of Lynnwood sponsored last year’s festival, but is not a sponsor this year.

LeFevre and Lipson on May 13 sent an email to Lynnwood Parks and Recreation Director Joel Faber, requesting the city’s permission and assistance to raise a Pride flag in Wilcox Park. Although Faber said there was nothing in the city’s Municipal Code that prohibited raising a Pride flag, he said he was hesitant to deter from the city’s standard practice without public input.

The city is hosting its first public Pride flag-raising ceremony at city hall June 2, but LeFevre and Lipson noted that the ceremony occurs on a weekday during typical work hours and may be difficult for the public to attend. This is why the duo proposed a weekend ceremony to allow for more people to participate.

“We feel flags that are flown at city hall should also be able to be flown in any public park or public facility for public visibility and benefit,” their email to the city read.

Lefevre and Lipson also requested the city provide equipment for the June 1 ceremony, but their request was denied.

“I want to reiterate that I’m open to exploring the broader question of displaying additional flags at Wilcox Park in the future,” Faber said in an email to Lynnwood Pride. “However, before making any changes to the current practice of flying only the American flag, it’s essential to gather community input and ensure broad support. Additionally, installing proper flag-raising hardware would be necessary to make this practical; relying on a boom truck or renting a lift each time is not sustainable. For this year, my decision stands: the request to raise the Pride flag at Wilcox Park will not be possible… Before implementing a significant change in practice, such as raising different flags at Wilcox Park, I would like the opportunity to research best practices from other cities and gather community and council feedback.”

LeFevre said Lynnwood Pride plans to have a flag ceremony regardless.

“We still plan to fly the Pride flag along with the American flag and State of Washington flag even if we have to bring our own ladder,” she wrote. “We have mentioned to the city and specifically to Joel Faber he is not in a position to deny Lynnwood Pride or anyone else free speech expression to raise the Pride flag.”

The Lynnwood Pride directors also recommended in an email that the council works to allow Pride flags and other flags to be flown in the park.

“We would like to request the city council put in a motion to assure flags such as the state flag and the Pride flag be included along with the American flag at any public facility that has a flagpole in Lynnwood’s commitment to recognize diversity and ‘All are Welcome,’ Lipson and LeFevre wrote.

“We hope they have a backbone and make a verbal comment of support about this,” LeFevre added in a later email. “We will comment at the [city] Proclamation but will likely refuse the Proclamation Certificate or photographing with city officials in protest of their ongoing non-support of a public Pride flag raising. It is unfortunate we may have to protest but are prepared to do so.”

MacDonald said the pride flag will be flown at City Hall throughout the month of June outside city hall to “honor and support these important communities.”

“Lynnwood Pride has been invited to attend our flag raising, and we hope they will join us on June 2,” he said.

