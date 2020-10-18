City staff to begin presenting preliminary 2021-22 budgets at Lynnwood City Council Oct. 19 work session

The Lynnwood City Council will begin hearing 2021-22 preliminary budgets from each city department at Monday night’s, Oct. 19 work session.

The council is scheduled to hear four budget reports, from the Executive Department, Administrative Services, Legal Department and Legislative Department. The full proposed budget can be viewed here.

The Executive Department is proposing a preliminary $2.3 million budget. The department includes the mayor’s office, the city administrator and deputy city clerk.

Administrative Services will present a preliminary $7.2 million budget. Some of these services include accounting and auditing, budget and strategic planning and records.

The city’s Legal Department is proposing a $2.7 million budget that will cover the city’s attorney, prosecutor and public defender.

The Legislative Department funds the city council members’ salaries and the executive assistant position. While the city recovers from the financial impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, the council decided to forgo a pay increase this budget cycle. The proposed budget is for $877,072, the same as last year.

Also during the meeting, the council is scheduled to hear an update on the city’s Housing Action Plan. The plan will recommend a series of policies aimed at ensuring a variety of housing is available and affordable for people of all income levels in Lynnwood. The plan will also address current housing needs as well as those of the projected future population.

Councilmembers will be meeting remotely via Zoom and will stream the meeting at 6 p.m. live online. Fore more information about the council’s video streaming service, visit the council’s webpage.

To view the full meeting agenda, click here.