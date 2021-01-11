City to sponsor MLK Day of Service drive-thru event Jan. 15

Are you looking for some service to do for Martin Luther King Jr. Day, which is a national holiday Jan. 18 and for many also an opportunity for a day of service? Do your children want to send Valentines? Here’s your chance to do both.

The Lynnwood Senior Center is hosting a Day of Service drive-thru event between 1-2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 15 to honor and celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Bring Valentine cards or non-perishable food to drop off from your car and receive MLK’s favorite treat (while supplies last). Valentines will go to soldiers serving abroad, and the food will be donated to the Lynnwood Food Bank.