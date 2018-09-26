City unveils latest signal box art celebrating the city’s fire service

1 of 3

The City of Lynnwood unveiled the latest wrapped signal box during a ribbon cutting ceremony on Monday.

The box, located at the corner of 212th Street Southwest and Highway 99, features artwork celebrating the history of fire service in the city, from the first fire station to the new South Snohomish County Regional Fire Authority.

Members of the Lynnwood Arts Commission, South County Fire, Mayor Nicola Smith and Councilmember Shannon Sessions were in attendance, among others.

