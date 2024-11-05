City, VFW Post 1040 hosting Veterans Day event at Veterans Park Nov. 11

The City of Lynnwood and VFW Post 1040 are hosting a Veterans Day event from 11 a.m. to noon Monday, Nov. 11 to honor those who served. The ceremony will be at Veterans Park, 44th Avenue West and Veterans Way, in Lynnwood.
