City wants your Big Ideas for Lynnwood’s future

May is Big Ideas Month in the City of Lynnwood, and the city is inviting residents to share their vision for Lynnwood’s future.

The city is kicking off two big planning projects that will guide growth and development over the next 20 years: the 2024 Comprehensive Plan update and the City Center + Alderwood (CC+A) Plan.

Participate by completing this online questionnaire. You can also share your big ideas on social media using the hashtag #ImagineLynnwood or stop by in-person at one of the city’s Big Ideas Stations.

Stations are located at:

Sno-Isle Lynnwood Library – 19200 44th Ave. W.

Lynnwood City Hall – 19100 44th Ave. W.

Lynnwood Senior Center – 19000 44th Ave. W.

Lynnwood Recreation Center – 18900 44th Ave. W.

Verdant – 4710 196th St. S.W.

For more information about the city’s planning efforts, visit the project website or contact planning@LynnwoodWA.gov.