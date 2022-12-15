City wants your ideas for park improvements in Lynnwood

The City of Lynnwood Parks, Recreation & Cultural Arts Department is developing a 10-year Parks and Trail Capital Plan and wants to hear from community members about what park improvements they would like to see included in the new plan.

A public comment period seeking feedback on how the city can make parks more accessible and support community members’ health is closing at the end of the month. If you would like to share your ideas for park improvements such as what new features you would like, where to focus on improvements, or what programs you would like to see offered in Lynnwood Parks, you may post a comment online at: ParksLove Project webpage

The comment period closes on Dec. 31. Feedback from the comment period will be used to draft the city’s capital plan which will be available for additional public comment next summer.