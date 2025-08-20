Claim your summer reading prize by Sept. 2

If you read with the Sno-Isle Libraries this summer, bring your Summer Reading log to claim your prize by Sept. 2 at your local library.

Kids and teens who read for 10 hours this summer will get a free book as their prize.

All reading counted, including being read to and listening to audiobooks.

Summer Reading prize books are provided by the Sno-Isle Libraries Foundation and Friends of the Library.

The Brier Library is at 23303 Brier Rd, Brier

The Edmonds Library is at 650 Main St., Edmonds

The Lynnwood Library is at 19200 44th Ave. W., Lynnwood

The Mountlake Terrace Library is at 23300 58th Ave. W., Mountlake Terrace