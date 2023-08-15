Class is back in session at Lynnwood University, starting Sept. 14

The City of Lynnwood’s Lynnwood University is back this fall. Lynnwood University is an interactive five-week course to educate the community about how their local officials work to keep the city running.

The course aims to increase awareness about how the local government works and empower residents to better access city programs and services.

Each night will focus on two or three city departments, featuring activities such as demonstrations, tours, lectures, and hands-on activities presented by city staff, councilmembers, and Mayor Christine Frizzell.

Classes will meet every Thursday from Sept. 14 through Oct. 12 from 6:30-9 p.m. at Lynnwood City Hall, located at 19100 44th Ave. W.

To learn more and to register, visit www.lynnwoodwa.gov/lynnwooduniversity.